Investors Buy High Volume of Adaptive Biotechnologies Call Options (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 5,047 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,302% compared to the typical volume of 360 call options.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 6,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $377,825.80. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $591,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,769,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,652,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,328,743 shares of company stock valued at $69,020,964 in the last 90 days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $52.70.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

