Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Up 70.5% in March

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the February 28th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,269. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 75,985 shares in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

