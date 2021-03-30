Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.75.

MHIVF opened at $2.57 on Friday. Invesque has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 108 properties, including 74 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

