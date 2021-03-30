Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.75.
MHIVF opened at $2.57 on Friday. Invesque has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.
About Invesque
