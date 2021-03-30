Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,282 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 78,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

IDLV stock opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.58.

