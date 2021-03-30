Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.35. 83,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,595. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $142.93.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

