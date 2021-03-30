Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PZD. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF stock opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average is $70.50. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12-month low of $34.93 and a 12-month high of $83.84.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

