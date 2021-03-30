Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000.

BSMQ opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

