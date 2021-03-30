Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stock Position Raised by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,954. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.