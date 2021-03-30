Invenomic Capital Management LP Takes Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

NASDAQ NATR traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $18.77. 375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,470. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $371.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.