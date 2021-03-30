Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TrueBlue by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,249.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TBI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TrueBlue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of NYSE TBI traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $21.63. 165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $518.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.02 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

