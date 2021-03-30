Invenomic Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Astronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Astronics by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Astronics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 89,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in Astronics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATRO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Truist upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ ATRO traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $17.97. 177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,302. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Astronics Co. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.91 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

