Intel’s (INTC) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $62.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

INTC stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.48. The company had a trading volume of 704,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,146,227. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $257.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

