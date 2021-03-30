Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,006,002 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $63.65. 515,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,146,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.