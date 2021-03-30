Insider Selling: United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Director Sells 5,950 Shares of Stock

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $233,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.90. 2,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,416. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $41.61.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $286.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.61 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2,318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

