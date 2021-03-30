Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells 41,750 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $74,732.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,531,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,911,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 9th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $80,160.00.
- On Thursday, January 21st, Steve Hoffman sold 56,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $106,312.50.
- On Tuesday, January 5th, Steve Hoffman sold 56,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $76,500.00.
Tyme Technologies stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.94. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 250,552 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 149,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.
Tyme Technologies Company Profile
Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.
Further Reading: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.