Insider Selling: Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sells 2,770 Shares of Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$203,255.

Darcy Joel Harrod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Darcy Joel Harrod sold 818 shares of Finning International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.18, for a total transaction of C$25,505.24.

TSE FTT traded up C$0.13 on Tuesday, reaching C$32.10. The company had a trading volume of 252,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 22.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.66. Finning International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.66 and a 12 month high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Finning International Inc. will post 1.9600001 EPS for the current year.

FTT has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Finning International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.28.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

