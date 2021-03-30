Insider Buying: Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) CEO Buys 1,053 Shares of Stock

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) CEO Timothy John Sopko acquired 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $11,519.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TAYD traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.39. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,297. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $39.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Devices stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.29% of Taylor Devices worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

