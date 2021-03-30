Insider Buying: Milton Co. Limited (ASX:MLT) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Milton Co. Limited (ASX:MLT) insider Kevin Eley acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.68 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of A$46,760.00 ($33,400.00).

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Milton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Milton Corporation Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The firm is a long-term investor in companies, trusts, interest bearing securities, real estate, and mortgages. Milton seeks to invest in well-managed companies and trusts with a profitable history and with the expectation of sound dividend growth.

