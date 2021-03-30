Insider Buying: Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) (LON:CCAP) Insider Acquires 319,148 Shares of Stock

Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) (LON:CCAP) insider Gregory Collier bought 319,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,191.48 ($4,169.69).
Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) stock opened at GBX 1.24 ($0.02) on Tuesday. Conduity Capital Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.10 ($0.05). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.77.
About Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L)
Featured Article: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.