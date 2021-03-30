Insider Buying: Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) (LON:CCAP) Insider Acquires 319,148 Shares of Stock

Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) (LON:CCAP) insider Gregory Collier bought 319,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,191.48 ($4,169.69).

Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) stock opened at GBX 1.24 ($0.02) on Tuesday. Conduity Capital Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.10 ($0.05). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.77.

Get Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) alerts:

About Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L)

Conduity Capital Plc provides products and services based on Feng Shui and the associated Emperor Star astrology in Singapore. Its services include building and office design consultancy, astrology readings, marriage matching, aura readings, and business talks and seminars for large corporations. The company also offers tarot cards readings, and an online dating service using Feng Shui principles.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.