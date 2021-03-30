Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE INO.UN opened at C$9.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.75. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$4.90 and a one year high of C$9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of C$311.37 million and a P/E ratio of 4.70.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.