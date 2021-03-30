Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,700 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the February 28th total of 826,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 168,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Inogen alerts:

In related news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $762,316.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,767.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $369,019.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,530.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,858 shares of company stock worth $5,924,474. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. Inogen has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $56.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -552.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.57.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.