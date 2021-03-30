Innova Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 63.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Innova has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $228,670.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Innova has traded up 158.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009943 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.