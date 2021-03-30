Ink Protocol (XNK) Trading Up 29.1% Over Last Week

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $991,653.37 and $16,976.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00047105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,526.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.43 or 0.00636368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00068217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

