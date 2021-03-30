Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) Short Interest Down 63.9% in March

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the February 28th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ITAC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,363. Industrial Tech Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Get Industrial Tech Acquisitions alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Industrial Tech Acquisitions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire North American companies operating in the industrial and energy focused technology areas, including software, mobile, and Internet of Things applications; and cloud communications and ultra-high bandwidth services, including LTE and 5G communications.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.