ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

IMGN opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $70,511.76. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 320.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

