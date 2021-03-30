ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMGN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of IMGN opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $70,511.76. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth $52,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

