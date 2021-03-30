Immofinanz (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Immofinanz (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

IMMZF stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. Immofinanz has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

About Immofinanz

IMMOFINANZ AG acquires, develops, owns, rents, and manages properties primarily in Austria, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, and Hungary. It develops office, retail, and other properties. The company manages offices under myhive brand; retail parks under STOP SHOP brand; and shopping centers under VIVO! brand.

