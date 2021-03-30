Immofinanz (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Immofinanz (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
IMMZF stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. Immofinanz has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.
About Immofinanz
