Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $1,217,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $2,020,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $226.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.57. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.23 and a 52 week high of $228.77. The company has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

