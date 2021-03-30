IHT Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $76.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,660. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

