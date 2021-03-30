IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in SEA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 12,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of SE traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.12. 77,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,527,236. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.47 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.