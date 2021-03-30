IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.04. The stock had a trading volume of 29,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,597. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.75 and its 200-day moving average is $339.14. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $199.64 and a 52 week high of $382.31.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

