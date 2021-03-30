IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Main Street Capital worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.30. 1,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,691. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.