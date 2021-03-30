IHT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Paul John Balson raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 141,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after acquiring an additional 86,204 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.31. 5,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,453. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

