IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,581 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.54. 40,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,758. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $148.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.