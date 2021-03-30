IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,247 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.27. 434,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,959,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $242.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.64.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

