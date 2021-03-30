IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the February 28th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

IDXAF traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,115. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.