IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the February 28th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
IDXAF traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,115. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36.
IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile
