Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Up to $2.80

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $2.97. Ideanomics shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 28,574 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

