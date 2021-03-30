ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LON:LBOW) Declares GBX 1.50 Dividend

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LON:LBOW) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LBOW stock opened at GBX 87 ($1.14) on Tuesday. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 91 ($1.19). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 84.01.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

