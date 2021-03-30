iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ICAD. Craig Hallum increased their target price on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on iCAD in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iCAD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of ICAD stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $18.73. 285,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $466.71 million, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.30. iCAD has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. The business had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 248,324 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at $2,357,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 116,310 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at $1,497,000. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

