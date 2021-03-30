iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 645.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDO opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

