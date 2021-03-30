Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Short Interest Down 74.4% in March

Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Hydro66 stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.19. 33,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,608. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. Hydro66 has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.73.
About Hydro66
