Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Short Interest Down 74.4% in March

Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Hydro66 stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.19. 33,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,608. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. Hydro66 has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.73.

Get Hydro66 alerts:

About Hydro66

Hydro66 Holdings Corp. operates as a data center company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and rest of Europe. It provides colocation and digital currency transaction verification services to system integrators, enterprise business, and cloud hosting and high-performance computing block chain companies.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.