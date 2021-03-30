Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Short Interest Update

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 196.9% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huize stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Huize alerts:

NASDAQ:HUIZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,489. Huize has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $417.94 million and a P/E ratio of 800.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Huize Holding Limited is a leading independent online insurance product and service platform in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products, and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Huize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.