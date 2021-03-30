Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €30.47 ($35.85).

BOSS opened at €33.50 ($39.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €36.86 ($43.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is €31.63 and its 200 day moving average is €26.65.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

