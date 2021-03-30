Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €30.47 ($35.85).

BOSS opened at €33.50 ($39.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €36.86 ($43.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is €31.63 and its 200 day moving average is €26.65.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

