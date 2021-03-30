Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HTHT. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.90.

Shares of HTHT opened at $53.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.69.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Huazhu Group by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

