Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 82,539 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,539 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,937 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,029,000 after buying an additional 3,620,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,593,000 after buying an additional 597,030 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,626,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,158,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,739,000 after buying an additional 990,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

