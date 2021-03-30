Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in UGI by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,889,000 after buying an additional 73,562 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in UGI by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 136,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,519. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $42.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.