Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,330 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,732,000 after purchasing an additional 408,343 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,283,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,866,000 after buying an additional 350,918 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,017,000 after buying an additional 557,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 996,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,305,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,496,000 after acquiring an additional 277,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $68.74. 33,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day moving average is $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

