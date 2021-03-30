Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $6.11 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,863 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,825. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.