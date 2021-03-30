Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,643 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,608,000 after purchasing an additional 312,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 53.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 243,948 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,144,000 after acquiring an additional 199,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,190,000 after acquiring an additional 193,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

In related news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,678 shares of company stock worth $5,967,454 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.