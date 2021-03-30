Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.43 and last traded at $85.19. Approximately 12,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,014,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.18.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.86. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $2,006,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,717 shares in the company, valued at $8,426,722.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,819 shares of company stock valued at $23,193,121. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after buying an additional 2,653,855 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,350,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,166,000 after buying an additional 1,107,324 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,614,000 after buying an additional 1,249,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,939,000 after buying an additional 2,489,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

